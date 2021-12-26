Fort McMurray Airport closed on Christmas due to suspicious package

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious package has shut down the Fort McMurray International Airport late Saturday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., Fort McMurray RCMP attended the airport for reports of the suspicious package in the arrivals terminal.

Out of precaution, the airport remains closed as of 9:27 p.m. when a news release was sent out by police.

All scheduled passenger flights are also suspended at the airport. RCMP said for the latest information on flight departures and arrivals to contact the airline directly.

At the time, the RCMP explosive disposal unit was on its way from Edmonton.

Mounties are asking anyone near or in the vicinity of the police presence to refrain from posting photos and video on social media.

No further details are expected according to the police until the situation has been resolved.