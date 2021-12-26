Menu

Comments

Crime

Fort McMurray Airport closed on Christmas due to suspicious package

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 12:02 am
Four men have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Carlyle, Sask. View image in full screen
File: The RCMP patch on an officer's uniform. Courtesy: RCMP

A suspicious package has shut down the Fort McMurray International Airport late Saturday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., Fort McMurray RCMP attended the airport for reports of the suspicious package in the arrivals terminal.

Out of precaution, the airport remains closed as of 9:27 p.m. when a news release was sent out by police.

All scheduled passenger flights are also suspended at the airport. RCMP said for the latest information on flight departures and arrivals to contact the airline directly.

Read more: Whitemud Drive closed for several hours Monday after suspicious package found in vehicle

At the time, the RCMP explosive disposal unit was on its way from Edmonton.

Mounties are asking anyone near or in the vicinity of the police presence to refrain from posting photos and video on social media.

No further details are expected according to the police until the situation has been resolved.

