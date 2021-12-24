COVID-19: Rising cases bring tighter rules at Quebec seniors’ homes

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s going to be another quiet Christmas for many seniors living in long term care.

Sharon McDonald, 74, lives at the Maxwell Residence in Baie d’Urfe, and had been planning to leave the grounds to visit her children and grandchildren for Christmas before cancelling.

“Why do it? Why take a chance? I know many of my friends have said the same. Cancel, cancel, cancel,” she told Global News.

Some at the private residence have decided to leave to attend family gatherings.

“We basically remind them about the guidelines, that it is discouraged, and they make the final decision themselves,” said Farzad Shodjai, Maxwell Residence co-owner and general manager.

The risk of someone bringing the virus back to the residence is always a concern, but Quebec asks residents to monitor their symptoms closely upon their return. Shodjai is encouraged by the fact that most of his residents have received their booster shots.

“They assure me that they will follow all the government guidelines in terms of the number of visitors per household and they will keep their distance,” he said.

At long-term care homes there is no decision to make.

Other than a few exceptions, the latest government directive says CHSLD residents are not permitted to leave the premises for a private gathering or community stay.

People in CHSLDs can receive one visitor at a time, with a limit of two per day.

The rules are not quite as strict at RPAs, where two people can visit at a time for a maximum of four per day for Christmas. As of the 26th, two per day becomes the max.

“In order to be safe, I think all my residents and their adult children, they have accepted that we follow the guidelines from the government,” said Shodjai.

McDonald is heartened by the fact she’ll still be able to gather with friends in the residence’s common areas, and won’t be alone like in previous COVID waves. She said she feels safe inside the residence.

“Worry is not what you want at Christmas time. That’s like the lump of coal,” she said.

She will connect with family virtually, until the COVID situation calms down.

“I’m going to have a Zoom with my granddaughter, Cassandra, in Calgary and watch her open her presents. That, to me, is Christmas — watching my grandchildren open their presents.”