SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier François Legault warns tough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases mount

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Legault says unvaccinated are putting others at risk' COVID-19: Legault says unvaccinated are putting others at risk
WATCH: COVID-19: Legault says unvaccinated are putting others at risk

Quebec Premier François Legault is warning of tough weeks ahead and asking people to be vigilant as they gather for the holidays.

In a Christmas message posted to his Facebook page today, Legault said the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is more contagious than anything previously seen during the pandemic.

READ MORE: In Christmas message, Trudeau says ‘better days ahead’ despite difficult year

Legault says the next few weeks will be difficult and that Quebecers will need to stick together to get through the latest wave.

Trending Stories

Quebec’s Health Department is not releasing daily COVID-19 case numbers until next week.

On Thursday, the province posted a record 9,397 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials have said the daily numbers are likely an underestimation because the province’s testing centres are overwhelmed and can’t keep up with demand.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec releases new testing guidelines' COVID-19: Quebec releases new testing guidelines
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagFrancois Legault tagVariant tagLegault tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers