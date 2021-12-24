Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

In Christmas message, Trudeau says ‘better days ahead’ despite difficult year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: '”Tis the season for hope’: Trudeau strikes optimistic note in annual Christmas message' ”Tis the season for hope’: Trudeau strikes optimistic note in annual Christmas message
Addressing the nation in his annual Christmas address, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck an optimistic tone, calling it the "season for hope" despite the "difficult" year brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau also hailed Canada's progress in vaccinations, and looked to reassure Canadians that "better days are ahead."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says that while 2021 was another tough year, Canadians got through it together.

He says in the past year Canadians helped neighbours, supported local businesses, skipped social gatherings, and wore masks to keep each other safe.

Trending Stories

Trudeau says Canadians should reflect on how they can keep up efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic now and into the new year.

Read more: Canada reports over 20K new COVID-19 cases amid record-breaking Omicron surge

The prime minister is calling on Canadians to “keep showing up for one another” by following public health measures and encouraging friends and family to get vaccinated and boosted.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, Trudeau says brighter days are ahead that Canadians will reach together.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagJustin Trudeau tagHoliday Season tagtrudeau christmas message tagChristmas message tagCanada COVID pandemic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers