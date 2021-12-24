Illicit drugs ‘being peddled to youth in Kelowna’ seized: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties said they seized a significant amount of magic mushrooms, LSD and pot being peddled to area youth.

Over the past year, the Kelowna RCMP said it has received numerous complaints about a man suspected of selling psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD and cannabis to teens in Kelowna. Through investigation, the police identified two men suspected of selling the substances throughout Kelowna.

“Parents are reminded to monitor who their children are in contact with as the suspects in this investigation were not overly sophisticated,” Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of proactive enforcement said in a press release. “Monitoring the communication of youth in similar situations could prevent them from consuming harmful substances.”

RCMP allege the teens would contact the suspects through text messages and receive a menu for the illegal substances. They would then arrange to meet with the suspects at various locations.

The Kelowna RCMP drugs and organized crime section executed a search warrant Dec. 9 at a condo in the 1700 block of Richter Street. Approximately 1.8 kilograms of Psilocybin, 18.1 kilograms pounds of cannabis, 1,300 tabs of LSD, $10,000 in cash and a 2017 Jaguar SUV were among the items seized.

“This was a significant quantity of drugs seized and for comparison, local high schools have anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 students, so 1,300 tabs of LSD is almost enough for every student,” RCMP said.

The two suspects, ages 37 and 50, were arrested and will both be facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis. All charges fall under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Cannabis Act.

Police say the investigation resulted in a substantial seizure of illicit drugs that were being peddled to youth in Kelowna.

For more information about the supports available to youth and their families, please contact Foundry Kelowna at 236-420-2803 or visit its website.