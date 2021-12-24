Menu

Crime

Vernon man, 25, facing several charges after disturbance: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 2:45 pm
The arrest happened on Wednesday morning, following a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife. View image in full screen
The arrest happened on Wednesday morning, following a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife. Global News

Police in Vernon say a 25-year-old man was arrested this week for causing a disturbance at the downtown bus loop.

The arrest happened on Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m., following a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 30th Street.

RCMP say officers arrested a man at the scene, and that he was held in custody. No injuries were reported.

According to court documents, Tyler Farran, 25, of Vernon is facing several charges, including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a stolen credit card and possessing break-in instruments.

Police say Farran, who has a criminal history and is in custody, is also facing a charge of possession of stolen property linked to a downtown Vernon business.

His next court appearance will be Jan. 6, 2022 in Vernon.

