RCMP’s Emergency Response Team called in to help execute search warrant in Vernon

Vernon RCMP say the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to help execute a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to police, the search warrant took place in a residential building along the 2900 block of 43rd Ave., at approximately 6:30 a.m.

RCMP say the search warrant was related to an ongoing criminal investigation, and that it ended without incident.

Const. Chris Terleski said two women were taken into custody, but were released later without charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

