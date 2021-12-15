Menu

Crime

RCMP’s Emergency Response Team called in to help execute search warrant in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 8:14 pm
Police say two women were arrested, but were later released without charges. View image in full screen
Police say two women were arrested, but were later released without charges. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

Vernon RCMP say the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to help execute a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to police, the search warrant took place in a residential building along the 2900 block of 43rd Ave., at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Read more: 4 homes searched, 19 arrested during drug bust: Vernon RCMP

RCMP say the search warrant was related to an ongoing criminal investigation, and that it ended without incident.

Trending Stories

Const. Chris Terleski said two women were taken into custody, but were released later without charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

