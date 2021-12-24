Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating alleged mortgage fraud worth $5 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 12:15 pm
Police are trying to identify this man. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of taking out mortgages on other peoples’ property without their knowledge.

They say the scheme began in August 2020 and allege the man obtained more than $5 million in mortgages from lenders throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say the man — who identified himself as Lucas — posed as a private mortgage broker and set up fictitious lenders, borrowers and companies to obtain private mortgages.

Read more: Toronto police arrest 2 men in car-theft ring investigation

They say the man used his own image on a fake ID.

He’s described as being between 25 and 30 years old and is wanted on charges of fraud, conspiracy and uttering forged documents.

Investigators are urging people in the mortgage and legal professions to be vigilant in confirming the identities of people during real estate transactions.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief looks back at 2021' Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
