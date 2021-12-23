Toronto police arrest 2 men in car-theft ring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’ve arrested two men in an ongoing investigation of a car-theft ring.

They say Project Clone began in July and officers raided several homes and an auto repair garage in early December.

Police say they’ve seized equipment, tools and electronics used to steal cars.

Toronto and Ontario have seen year-over-year increases in auto thefts over the last five years.

Investigators say new technology allows thieves to steal cars in as little as 30 seconds and many of them are then shipped overseas through the Port of Montreal.

Arrests made in Auto Theft Investigation "Project Clone", Ahmed Shkais, 25 Adam Rafferty, 30 https://t.co/esF8GC795B — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 22, 2021

