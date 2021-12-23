Man accused of killing Naomi Onotera to spend holidays behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of killing a B.C. school teacher missing for more than three months will spend the holidays in jail.

Obnes Regis, 49, is charged with manslaughter and indignity to a body in the death of his wife Naomi Onotera, a teacher-librarian in the Surrey School District.

Regis made his second court appearance Thursday by video link in a Surrey provincial courtroom, with the matter put over to a date next month.

A formal date for his trial to commence has not been scheduled.

Onotera vanished on Aug. 28, and was last seen leaving her Langley City home.

A massive community search failed to turn up any sign of her, and in mid-September, police and a forensics team descended on her home.

On Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Regis had been arrested and charged.

Police also confirmed they had discovered Onotera’s remains, though have been tight-lipped about where they were found.

A forensics team was back at Onotera’s home over the weekend, and homicide investigators described their searches as “ongoing” with “several places to look.”

Regis is due back in court for his next appearance on Jan. 11.