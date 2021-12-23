Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing Naomi Onotera to spend holidays behind bars

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 10:17 pm
Obnes Regis to remain in custody through the holidays
WATCH: The husband of slain teacher Naomi Onotera made a brief court appearance and will remain in custody over the holidays after being charged in relation to his wife's death. Rumina Daya reports.

The man accused of killing a B.C. school teacher missing for more than three months will spend the holidays in jail.

Obnes Regis, 49, is charged with manslaughter and indignity to a body in the death of his wife Naomi Onotera, a teacher-librarian in the Surrey School District.

Read more: Naomi Onotera: Husband charged with manslaughter in disappearance of Langley teacher

Regis made his second court appearance Thursday by video link in a Surrey provincial courtroom, with the matter put over to a date next month.

A formal date for his trial to commence has not been scheduled.

Click to play video: 'Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance' Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance
Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance

Onotera vanished on Aug. 28, and was last seen leaving her Langley City home.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A massive community search failed to turn up any sign of her, and in mid-September, police and a forensics team descended on her home.

On Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Regis had been arrested and charged.

Read more: Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

Police also confirmed they had discovered Onotera’s remains, though have been tight-lipped about where they were found.

A forensics team was back at Onotera’s home over the weekend, and homicide investigators described their searches as “ongoing” with “several places to look.”

Regis is due back in court for his next appearance on Jan. 11.

