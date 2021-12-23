Megan Walker appointed to London Police Services Board

Send this page to someone via email

Megan Walker, the former longtime head of the London Abused Women’s Centre, has been appointed to the London Police Services Board, officials announced Thursday.

Walker will take her oath of office on Jan. 4, and has been appointed for a two-month term by the province’s solicitor general starting New Year’s Day, pending the processing of her Order in Council for a longer three-year appointment, the board says.

Her appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Christine Wellenreiter, who is leaving the board as of Dec. 31 to accept another provincial board appointment.

“The London Police Services Board welcomes Ms. Walker. She has long been a vocal advocate for women. We know that she will bring her experience, passion and strong voice to the Board,” said Susan Toth, LPSB chair, in a statement.

Walker served as LAWC’s executive director from 1997 until her retirement on Aug. 31, growing the organization into one which now helps 9,000 women and girls every year.

“Ten years ago, we didn’t have a specific anti-trafficking program, which we have now,” Walker told Global News at the time of her retirement.

“Ten years ago, women would have to sometimes wait for service. Now we have a policy that it’s mandated by our board that this team of ours provide immediate access to service to women and girls who reach out. We’ve made that possible by reaching out to the community.”

It was also during her time as executive director that LAWC launched its now-global Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign in 2010.

Previously, Walker served two terms as a London city councillor beginning in 1994, representing Ward 6 around the council horseshoe and holding positions on multiple municipal boards and committees. It was Walker who issued the city’s first Gay Pride Proclamation at city hall alongside her colleague Susan Eagle, the board says.

“Megan Walker has been involved in the London community since early 1990 when she worked with the Old East Community Association to save the Carson Library from closing. She started a literacy program at Carson and worked with the community to raise funds for a children’s drop-in program at the Boyle Community Centre,” reads a release from the police board.

Walker’s appointment comes just over a week after Ali Chahbar, general legal counsel and executive officer with the Thames Valley District School Board, was appointed to the LPSB following the departure of board chair Javeed Sukhera.

