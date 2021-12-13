Ali Chahbar appointed to London Police Services Board

Send this page to someone via email

Ali Chahbar, general legal counsel and executive officer with the region’s public school board, has been appointed to the London Police Services Board, board officials announced on Monday.

Chahbar was appointed to a two-month term effective Sunday by Ontario solicitor general Sylvia Jones, pending the processing of his order-in-council for a longer three-year term, the board said.

He was slated to take his oath of office on Monday.

In a statement, LPSB interim chair Susan Toth said it was a pleasure to welcome Chahbar to the board.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Mr. Chahbar for many years. He is a dedicated Londoner, a brilliant lawyer, and loving husband and father. Ali Chahbar will be an asset to the Board and community and I look forward to working with him,” Toth said.

Chahbar’s appointment comes days after the departure of former LPSB chair Javeed Sukhera.

Sukhera announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the board after three years, including one as chair, to take a new job in the U.S. Sukhera’s provincial term of appointment ended on Saturday.

Chahbar has an extensive resume. Before joining the Thames Valley District School Board, Chahbar worked as a litigation lawyer in private practice, and has served on several local not-for-profit boards, including the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of London.

In addition, Chahbar ran for provincial office in 2011 and 2013 as the PC candidate in London West, and ran for the Ward 9 council seat in London’s 2014 municipal election.

Ali isn’t the first Chahbar to serve on the police board. His father, Ab A. Chahbar, was a council-appointed citizen member for three years from 2006 to 2009, according to the LPSB.