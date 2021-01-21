Menu

Canada

Megan Walker to retire from London Abused Women’s Centre

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 21, 2021 10:04 am
FILE.
FILE. 980 CFPL

Effective Aug. 31, Megan Walker will no longer be executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

On Thursday, the board of directors announced her upcoming departure, saying that her decision to retire comes after 24 years of service to the agency.

Read more: Coronavirus: LAWC’s International Woman’s Day Breakfast going virtual

“Under her leadership, LAWC has grown from a handful of staff to a team of 13, which assists over 8,000 women and girls each year,” the board says.

Jennifer Dunn has been promoted to associate executive director effective immediately and will take over as executive director when Walker retires.

“Dunn has been an integral part of the LAWC team for more than a decade, where she works alongside Walker in a management capacity,” the board continued.

Story continues below advertisement

More information to come.

