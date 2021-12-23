RCMP investigating after 17-year-old pedestrian killed in Punnichy, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Punnichy, Sask. RCMP are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy from George Gordon First Nation.

RCMP say around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on grid road #640, around eight kilometres south of Punnichy.

Punnichy is located approximately 120 kilometres north of Regina.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and his family has been notified. The RCMP is not releasing his name.

The man driving the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

No charges have been laid.

Punnichy RCMP and the RCMP Collision Reconstruction continue to investigate. The road was closed for the duration of the investigation but has since reopened.

