Canada

RCMP investigating after 17-year-old pedestrian killed in Punnichy, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 6:07 pm
RCMP investigating after 17-year-old pedestrian killed in Punnichy, Sask. - image View image in full screen
RCMP / Supplied

Punnichy, Sask. RCMP are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy from George Gordon First Nation.

RCMP say around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on grid road #640, around eight kilometres south of Punnichy.

Read more: 17-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Punnichy is located approximately 120 kilometres north of Regina.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and his family has been notified. The RCMP is not releasing his name.

The man driving the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Read more: 70-year-old man fatally injured in Regina hit and run

No charges have been laid.

Punnichy RCMP and the RCMP Collision Reconstruction continue to investigate. The road was closed for the duration of the investigation but has since reopened.

