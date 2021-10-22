70-year-old man fatally injured in Regina hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating after a hit and run resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man.

On Thursday morning, police were called to Rochdale Boulevard and Cedar Meadow Drive where a pedestrian had been hit by an SUV while crossing the street.

Police found the 70-year-old man lying injured on the ground.

Witness reports say the SUV was turning left, from Cedar Meadow Drive onto Rochdale Boulevard, when it hit the man and continued eastbound without stopping.

EMS transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Police have located and seized the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

