17-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a teenage girl has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Investigators said the 17-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The major collision bureau has been noticed and will be attending the scene, police added.

UPDATE:

– Pedestrian is a 17-year-old female

– Major Collision Bureau has been notified and is attending the scene

– Injuries are considered life-threatening — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 22, 2021

Advertisement