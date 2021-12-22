Menu

Canada

17-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:20 pm
A photo of police on scene. View image in full screen
A photo of police on scene. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a teenage girl has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Investigators said the 17-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: 12-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by school bus in Brampton

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The major collision bureau has been noticed and will be attending the scene, police added.

