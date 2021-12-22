17-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a teenage girl has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.
Investigators said the 17-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
The major collision bureau has been noticed and will be attending the scene, police added.
