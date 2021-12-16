12-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by school bus in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., say a 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a school bus this morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly after 8 a.m. to McMurchy Avenue South and Elgin Drive on reports of a collision.

They say the girl who was struck was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police say the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

No other details about the incident have been released.

UPDATE:

– Child being transported to a local hospital — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 16, 2021

