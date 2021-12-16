Menu

Canada

12-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by school bus in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2021 9:27 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., say a 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a school bus this morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly after 8 a.m. to McMurchy Avenue South and Elgin Drive on reports of a collision.

They say the girl who was struck was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police say the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

No other details about the incident have been released.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
