Pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Hamilton as demand soars

Local healthcare partners are taking steps to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Hamilton.

A pop-up testing site is now in operation at Mohawk College, in response to demand for testing which had gone beyond current capacity.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare, in conjunction with Hamilton Health Sciences and the City of Hamilton, notes those seeking testing and are symptomatic or close contacts of COVID-19-positive individuals are booking many days out, but often no appointments are available.

The temporary pop-up testing site at Mohawk College will administer up to 1,000 tests per day — operate seven days a week, eight hours a day — providing additional support to the city’s two existing assessment centres.

The three locations, combined, are expected to provide up to 2,700 individual tests daily.

In keeping with Ontario Government guidelines, appointments must be made in advance for all testing sites. Appointments can be made online.

For more information on who is eligible for COVID testing see: https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-testing