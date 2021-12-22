New Brunswick municipal reform adjustments miss the mark, says MLA

Send this page to someone via email

With the municipal reform bill passed in the latest sitting of the legislature before the holiday break, the adjustments made by the department following further consultations aren’t what those for changes were expecting to see.

Over a year ago, Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain embarked on the task of reforming the municipal landscape in New Brunswick. It was a topic long discussed by previous governments, but none have ever taken to task the actual reforms.

In 2008, the then-Liberal government tabled a the Finn Report, which called for sweeping municipal reforms.

The Higgs government reduced the number of municipal entities from 340 to 90 in 2021. It was a drastic reform but one Allain said had been discussed for years.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet, amid changing boundaries, some communities pushed back. Minto and Chipman voiced concerns about the two villages amalgamating.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin has been vocal in legislature about wanting options to change boundaries. He said the adjustments announced on Tuesday were not what he’d hoped for.

“But they are not allowing any municipalities to separate based on the white paper proposal so it was disappointing,” he said in an interview by phone on Wednesday.

Read more: New Brunswick municipalities prepare for amalgamation amid sweeping reforms

The Town of Nackawic had also expressed concerns about amalgamating with a community that was 26 km away. Pointe-du-Chene wanted to be given the status of a village and wrote to the minister voicing against amalgamation.

Chipman Mayor Keith West previously told Global News he was hotly against the amalgamation of two communities. Geographically, he said, they were too far apart, and they were very different from each other.

Both mayors met with the minister after the white paper.

However, the adjustments made were mostly to remove certain parts of local service districts from amalgamating with municipalities.

The main reforms remained intact.

Story continues below advertisement

“While I am disappointed that there weren’t more opportunities for changes to boundaries, I believe we must now work towards ensuring the transition to the new model is as seamless as possible over the next year,” Austin said in a press release.

Issues of fair taxation, local identity and municipal services all remain key priorities, Austin said.

Allain, though, has been firm about the reforms from the beginning.

Read more: New Brunswick to merge communities and slash number of local governments to 90

“A great number of New Brunswickers have been advocating for change in municipalities. There is some people that have questions, that are preoccupied, and some that really don’t like change however we need to move forward on this file,” he said on Dec. 17.

He said the adjustments do align with the guiding principles of the reforms.

The department held 36 local governance reform engagement sessions. Those were in addition to meetings Allain had individually with hundreds of New Brunswickers — some virtually and some in person. About 1,700 people took part in this process.

More than 1,200 people responded to an online survey.

“This is the most significant reform in 60 years, and we feel it is the right plan for New Brunswick at the right time. But we also knew it was not perfect, and that is why we have accommodated some changes after consultation with New Brunswickers,” he said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 New Brunswick forecasts 200+ case days in the new year New Brunswick forecasts 200+ case days in the new year