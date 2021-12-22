COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports record 228 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a record-high 228 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.



In comparison, the MLHU reported 65 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and 37 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The health unit also issued new guidance, stating that the influx of cases has challenged contact tracing efforts. The MLHU is now advising anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or develops respiratory symptoms, to self-isolate immediately and ask members of their household to do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, there have been 16,490 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 1,143 active cases (an increase of 152), 15,090 recoveries (an increase of 54) and 257 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent death was reported Dec. 16 and involved a man in his 90s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. He was unvaccinated.

The rate of active cases remains highest among those under 12, with 237 cases or 368.0 cases per 100,000 population, up from 139 cases or 215.8 per 100,000 a week ago and 80 cases or 124.2 per 100,000 population two weeks ago.



There are 108 cases, or 327.0 per 100,000 population, among those 12 to 17 and 311 cases, or 277.6 per 100,000 population, among those 25 to 39.

Information on local variants of concern can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases on the Middlesex-London page and the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

On Wednesday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reported caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer patients in adult critical care or the intensive care unit, down from 14 inpatients with six in critical care the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with zero in pediatric critical care.

Thirty-six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, up from 28 on Monday, when an LHSC spokesperson said the cases were not having an operational impact on the hospital network and that there were no outbreaks within LHSC.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported three cases involving healthcare workers.

3:29 COVID-19: Freeland discusses details, qualifications for $300-a-week benefit COVID-19: Freeland discusses details, qualifications for $300-a-week benefit

Outbreaks

The MLHU has reported an outbreak at Chartwell London’s Magnolia area, declared Dec. 18. There is also an ongoing outbreak at McCormick Home’s Memory Lane, declared Dec. 14.

There are also outbreaks at the following schools:

A. B. Lucas Secondary School, declared Dec. 20

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, declared Dec. 18

Byron Northview Public School, declared Dec. 9

Caradoc Public School, declared Dec. 19

Clara Brenton Public School, declared Dec. 17

École élémentaire catholique Frère-André, declared Dec. 15

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, declared Dec. 10

École élémentaire catholique St-Jeanne-d’Arc, declared Dec. 12

École élémentaire La Pommeraie, declared Dec. 16

Emily Carr Public School, declared Dec. 20

H. B. Beal Secondary School, declared Dec. 21

John Dearness Public School, declared Dec. 20

London Christian Academy, declared Dec. 16

Notre Dame Catholic School, declared Dec. 20

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, declared Dec. 6

Princess Elizabeth Public School, declared Dec. 9

Riverside Public School, declared Dec. 6

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, declared Dec. 10

Sir Arthur Currie Public School, declared Dec. 14

St. Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, declared Dec. 17

St. André Bessette Secondary School, declared Dec. 9

Strathroy Community Christian School, declared Dec. 13

There is one active outbreak in a child-care setting at the YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before and After School, declared Dec. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The following post-secondary institutions have outbreaks:

Fanshawe College – Merlin House Residence, declared Nov. 28

Western University – Delaware Hall Residence, declared Dec. 10

Western University – Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence, declared Nov. 27

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said Dec. 16 that the outbreaks at Western and Fanshawe were “fairly stable.”

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

A. B. Lucas Secondary School (seven cases)

Ashley Oaks Public School (one case)

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School (one case)

Byron Somerset Public School (three cases)

C. C. Carrothers Public School (one case)

Caradoc Public School (one case)

Clara Brenton Public School (one case)

Clarke Road Secondary School (two cases)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (three cases)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf (eight cases)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jeanne-d’Arc (two cases)

École élémentaire La Pommeraie (two cases)

Emily Carr Public School (four cases)

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

J. S. Buchanan French Immersion Public School (two cases)

John Dearness Public School (four cases)

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (one case)

London Central Secondary School (one case)

London Christian Academy (one case)

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (one case)

Northdale Central Public School (one case)

Northridge Public School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (six cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School (one case)

Regina Mundi College (one case)

Ryerson Public School (one case)

Saunders Secondary School (two cases)

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School (three cases)

Sir Arthur Currie Public School (10 cases)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (seven cases)

St. Andre Bessette Secondary School (11 cases)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (one case)

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School (one case)

St. Francis Catholic School (two cases

St. Jude Catholic School (one case)

St. Kateri Catholic School (two cases)

St. Marguerite d’Youville School (one case)

St. Mary Choir and Orchestra Catholic School (two cases)

St. Patrick Catholic School (two cases)

St. Paul Catholic School (one case)

St. Theresa Catholic School (two cases)

St. Thomas More Catholic School (two cases)

Stoney Creek Public School (three cases)

Strathroy Community Christian School (three cases)

Tweedsmuir Public School (one case)

West Nissouri Public School (one case)

West Oaks French Immersion Public School (two cases)

Westmount Public School (one case)

Wilberforce Public School (four cases)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

Story continues below advertisement

Child-care and early-years centres:

Acorn Christian Day Care (one case)

London Children’s Connection: John Dearness Before and After School (four cases)

Pond Mills Children’s Centre (one case)

Springbank Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School – Before and After School (two cases)

YMCA: St. Theresa Catholic School – Before and After School (one case)

The health unit says at least 600 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of Dec. 18, 81.7 per cent of residents five and older were fully vaccinated while 87.1 per cent have had at least one dose, up from 81.5 per cent and 86.3 per cent the week prior.

When looking specifically at those five to 11, who’ve only been able to get vaccinated locally since Nov. 26, 40.5 per cent have had their first dose as of

Third dose coverage is also growing with 46.3 per cent of those 80 and older having had their booster shot, 42.6 per cent of those 75 to 79 and 41.1 per cent of those 70 to 74.

The MLHU and LHSC have announced holiday hours for the Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre. The centre will operate from 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 and from 10:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25 before resuming regular hours on Sunday, Dec. 26 (9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

Story continues below advertisement

Telephone booking will be unavailable from Dec. 24 to 27 as well as on Jan. 3, 2022 but appointments can still be booked online at any time.

As for the vaccination status of cases, the MLHU says unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 32.71 per cent of all cases (609 of 1,862) and 40.74 per cent of hospitalizations (11 of 27) since Nov. 9. Note that those who are unvaccinated account for only 12.9 per cent of the population aged five and older as of Dec. 18.

Of the 11 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, six individuals were unvaccinated, four were fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 6.7 per cent for the week of Dec. 12, up from 3.7 per cent for the week of Dec. 5 and 3.1 per cent for the week of Nov. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province reported 4,383 cases Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 4,505 were reported April 23.

Of the 4,383 new cases recorded, the data showed 746 were unvaccinated people, 172 were partially vaccinated people, 3,243 were fully vaccinated people and for 222 people the vaccination status was unknown.

Patients with COVID in ICUs (intensive care units) have remained relatively stable but are overall on a slow rise. Experts have said it could take up to two weeks or more following a surge in new cases to see a sharper rise in hospitalizations/ICUs.

Ten deaths were reported Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Up to six individuals may have received saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30 at SWPH’s mass vaccination site in St. Thomas, officials confirmed to Global News. The health unit says it is working to identify and notify those affected.

On Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

6,026 total cases (an increase of 29)

328 active cases (an increase of 10)

5,588 resolved cases (an increase of 19)

110 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported Tuesday, Dec. 21 and involved a woman in her 100s from St. Thomas and a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Southwestern Public Health says as of Dec. 16, all cases “will be automatically closed after 10 days of a positive result,” regardless of their outcome.

Story continues below advertisement

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the 328 active cases in the region, 147 were in Elgin County (including 84 in St. Thomas, 20 in Central Elgin and 14 in Aylmer) and 181 were in Oxford County (including 76 in Woodstock, 25 in Ingersoll and 20 in Tillsonburg).

Eleven people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in the ICU as of Wednesday.



An outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas declared Nov. 28 is ongoing. It involves 11 resident cases and nine staff cases. Two deaths are associated with the outbreak.



SWPH is reporting outbreaks at the following schools:

St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne, declared Dec. 10

Hickson Central Public School in Hickson, declared Dec. 15

Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute in Ingersoll, declared Dec. 15

King’s Academy Private School in St. Thomas, declared Dec. 16

St. Joseph High School in St. Thomas, declared Dec. 17

St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School, declared Dec. 19

Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 19

Mitchell Hepburn Public School, declared Dec. 20

Dunwich Dutton Public School in Dutton, declared Dec. 21

Oliver Stephens Public School in Woodstock, declared Dec. 21

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate was 6.8 per cent for the week of Dec. 12, up from 4.6 per cent for the week of Dec. 5.

As of Dec. 21, 76.0 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 80.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Wednesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,869 total cases (an increase of 36)

119 active cases (an increase of 31)

2,680 recoveries (an increase of five)

70 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Nov. 29 and involved a community member connected to a workplace outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the health unit.

Among the 119 active cases, 23 were in North Perth, 26 were in Stratford, 22 in North Perth and 16 in St. Marys. Full case counts by the municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with active COVID-19 and six cases currently hospitalized. HPPH is now reporting the numbers separately, with “all currently hospitalized” including the active cases and cases deemed non-active who are in hospital. There were also two cases case involving health-care workers as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

HPPH has nine active outbreaks involving eight schools and one workplace:

Clinton Public School in Central Huron, declared Dec. 13 and involving one staff member and two students

Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23 and involving 26 students

Howick Central Public School in Howick, declared Dec. 15 and involving three student cases

Listowel District Secondary School in North Perth, declared Dec. 16 and involving two staff and three student cases

Little Falls Public School in St. Marys, declared Dec. 14 and involving four students

Milverton Public School in Perth East, declared Dec. 9 and involving four students

North Perth Westfield ES in North Perth, declared Nov. 30 and involving one staff member and 11 students

St. Josephs Catholic Elementary Public School in Stratford, declared Dec. 13 and involving two students

No further information was provided about the workplace outbreak.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

As of Dec. 19, 82.1 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 77.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third dose coverage stands at 15.7 per cent.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.8 per cent for the week of Dec. 12, down from 4.5 per cent for the week of Dec. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

0:43 COVID-19: WHO says ‘blanket booster programs’ will prolong pandemic COVID-19: WHO says ‘blanket booster programs’ will prolong pandemic

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,739 total cases (an increase of 36)

173 active cases (an increase of 24)

4,487 resolved cases (an increase of 12)

79 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Tuesday, Dec. 21. No further information was provided.

As of Wednesday, there were 14 COVID-19 patients in the care of Bluewater Health.

Story continues below advertisement

LPH is reporting nine active outbreaks, seven of which are at unidentified workplaces.

Bright’s Grove Public School, declared Dec. 10 and involving 10 cases

John Knox Christian School, declared Dec. 10 and involving five cases

an unidentified workplace declared Dec. 15, involving four cases

four unidentified workplaces, all declared Dec. 16 and involving two cases each

an unidentified workplace, declared Dec. 17 and involving two cases

an unidentified workplace, declared Dec. 17 and involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate was 6.8 per cent for the week of Dec. 12, up from 3.6 per cent for the week of Dec. 5.

Among area residents aged five and older, 80 per cent have had at least one dose while 76 per cent have had two doses. Fourteen per cent have had a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

