Ontario to announce new supports for businesses due to COVID restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2021 10:28 am
Ontario looking into providing support for businesses following new COVID-19 restrictions: Finance minister
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario looking into providing support for businesses following new COVID-19 restrictions: Finance minister.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is set to announce new supports for businesses today after introducing stricter public health measures last week.

A spokesperson for Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says details will be released late in the morning or early in the afternoon.

It comes as the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is urging Premier Doug Ford to “consider further grants, targeted support programs, and other direct measures” to help businesses and their employees.

Canadian small businesses struggle again amid COVID-19 capacity limits, CFIB says

In an open letter to the premier, Chamber CEO Rocco Rossi says “countless small businesses” are “on the verge of collapse” due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

New restrictions meant to slow the variant’s spread came into effect on Sunday.

They include 50-per-cent capacity limits in restaurants, bars, gyms and many other indoor settings, along with reduced hours for serving alcohol.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
