Ottawa COVID-19 positivity rate hits 10.5%, testing capacity strained

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly one in 10 COVID-19 tests in Ottawa have come back positive in the past week as testing capacity in the city is overwhelmed.

Ottawa Public Health said in its latest report that the positivity rate of tests in the city over the past week hit 10.5 per cent, up from 8.7 per cent in the previous period.

The local health unit meanwhile on Wednesday reported 387 new cases of the virus, nearing an all-time high. Known active cases in the city stand at 2,435.

These figures are likely underestimated as the Ottawa COVID Testing Taskforce warns timely access to PCR testing to confirm cases is limited.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents who’ve been unable to access a test, but are exhibiting symptoms or who are high-risk contacts of a confirmed case have been asked to self-isolate and assume they’ve contracted the virus.

The task force said in its update on Tuesday afternoon that walk-in PCR testing at assessment centres is no longer available to all residents. Those resources are now reserved for essential workers who need quick turnarounds on their results.

3:29 Ontario to prioritize rapid testing access for ‘high-risk contact health care workers’ if supply is limited Ontario to prioritize rapid testing access for ‘high-risk contact health care workers’ if supply is limited

There are still six people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa, none of whom are in intensive care.

There are now 54 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, and Mayor Jim Watson will address the current pandemic situation in the city during a media briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 COVID-19: Ottawa mayor advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread COVID-19: Ottawa mayor advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread