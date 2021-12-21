SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

30 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Paramedic Service, 93 patients possibly exposed

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 7:15 pm
Ontario to prioritize rapid testing access for 'high-risk contact health care workers' if supply is limited
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that the province is trying to purchase more rapid COVID-19 tests, but if there is a limited supply “we really need to use them for high-risk contact health care workers, essential workers.”

A COVID-19 outbreak at an off-duty gathering of Ottawa paramedics has resulted in dozens of cases in the service and nearly 100 patients with a “low-to-moderate” risk of exposure, according to a memo sent to city council late Tuesday.

Chief Pierre Poirier said in the memo that there are currently 30 known cases of COVID-19 within the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

He said the exposures happened at an “off duty social gathering” on Dec. 15.

Read more: Ottawa surpasses 2K active COVID-19 cases, 50 outbreaks

One paramedic developed symptoms and tested positive for the virus three days later, at which point all attendees were tested.

Poirier said 93 patients have been deemed close contacts to staff who were asymptomatic at the time.

He added, however, that because of infection control measures and personal protective equipment, “the risk of exposure is considered low to moderate.”

Service levels have not been affected as a result of the cases, Poirier assured in the memo, but the paramedic service is monitoring for possible impacts.

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed that everyone who was at the establishment was tested and all high-risk contacts have been reached.

“We continue to closely monitor operations as the situation evolves and will institute further contingency plans if required,” Poirier said.

Ontario COVID case counts likely much higher than official numbers
Ontario COVID case counts likely much higher than official numbers
