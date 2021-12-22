COVID-19: Record case jump in London-Middlesex prompts new health unit guidance

Health officials in London-Middlesex are releasing urgent new guidance in a bid to crack down on soaring COVID-19 case rates that set a new single-day pandemic record on Wednesday, and continue to overwhelm local contact tracing efforts.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says at least 228 new cases were reported to the health unit on Tuesday, the most of any day during the pandemic so far. The tally will be reflected on the MLHU’s COVID-19 dashboard when it updates around noon Wednesday.

The new single-day record is 52 cases higher than the previous record set on April 13 at 176, according to health unit data. The region’s third-highest single-day increase was recorded just this past Tuesday at 169.

The surge in cases has left MLHU resources overwhelmed. As of Wednesday, more than 300 positive cases in the region had not yet been advised of their status by the health unit, officials said.

“The Health Unit is now advising anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate immediately and not wait to be contacted by public health,” officials said in a media release issued late Wednesday morning.

“These individuals are also asked to tell all those who are part of their household to isolate as well.”

The health unit says it’s advising anyone who develops respiratory symptoms to treat them as COVID-19, even if they haven’t tested positive for it, and to self-isolate immediately, notifying members of their household to do the same.

In a statement, Dr. Alex Summers, the region’s acting medical officer of health, said case counts in London-Middlesex have climbed “at a rate we haven’t seen before,” since the highly contagious Omicron variant was first confirmed in the city roughly two weeks ago.

Health unit data shows the region’s seven-day moving case average has more than doubled in a week, from 56 on Dec. 14 to 134 as of Tuesday.

“We’re asking everyone to take enhanced precautions when they would rather gather with friends and family, and we know that is not what people want to hear. But the situation is unfolding in an unprecedented way and we all need to act together to prevent further spread,” Summers said.

Ontario implemented limits on social gatherings and capacity limits in stores and restaurants on Sunday, with indoor gatherings now capped at 10 and outdoor gatherings at 25.

The case surge has resulted in significant demand for COVID-19 tests, with appointments booking up as fast as they become available.

Appointments at the city’s Carling Heights COVID-19 assessment centre, which only books five days in advance, are reserved until Dec 27.

The facility has been testing an average of 560 people over the last seven days. On Dec. 16 and 18, the assessment centre surpassed 600 tests in a single day for the first time during the pandemic with 635 and 626 tests, respectively.

The availability of local testing alternatives has been no better. As of late Wednesday morning, MyHealth’s testing clinic on Wharncliffe Road North and Dynacare’s Dundas Street East facility had no appointments until at least Jan. 4.

Similarly, LifeLabs‘ Fanshawe Park Road site, open Thursdays and Sundays, was booked up until at least Jan. 6.

More than a dozen pharmacies in the city also provide testing, however, what is offered is inconsistent and varies by pharmacy.

As of Sunday, 6.7 per cent of tests in the region were coming back positive.

Vaccine appointments, such as third-dose boosters, have also been in high demand. Slots at the Western Fair Agriplex vaccination clinic were booked up until early January as of Wednesday.

While the region recorded a new case record on Wednesday, local COVID-19 hospitalizations fell slightly. London Health Sciences Centre reported 13 COVID-19 patients in their care, a decrease of two from Tuesday.

More LHSC staff have been infected, however. At least 36 staff within LHSC were positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of five from Tuesday and eight from Monday.

Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said Tuesday that the province was preparing to change its strategy on COVID-19 testing and case management in light of Omicron, with guidance expected in the coming days.

Most people in hospital due to COVID-19 — including 165 intensive care patients as of Tuesday — were hospitalized with the Delta variant, but Moore said the province anticipates Omicron will likely hospitalize more people eventually.

Moore said early figures show that 15 out of 4,600 Ontarians with laboratory confirmed Omicron cases have been hospitalized. He noted that most of the infected people are in their 20s, an age group not typically hit with the worst of COVID-19 outcomes.

Moore said he was still reviewing evidence of Omicron’s virulence before making a conclusion on the severity of the illness it causes. A “much better understanding” may come over the next week,

—with files from The Canadian Press