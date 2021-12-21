Menu

Crime

South Frontenac, Ont. man arrested after fleeing police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 4:05 pm
A 36-year-old South Frontenac man is facing charges after fleeing police. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old South Frontenac man is facing charges after fleeing police. Global News file

A 36-year-old South Frontenac, Ont., man is facing numerous charges after Ontario Provincial Police say he fled officers after being recognized as an unlicensed driver.

OPP say on Dec. 17 at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers noticed Vincent Kellar driving on Battersea Road. Police then tried to stop Kellar but he refused to and headed south, and police followed.

They say he then fled on foot and it wasn’t until local residents got involved that they finally caught him.

Kellar is facing charges including flight from an officer, dangerous operation, driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle with no licence plates and operating a vehicle without insurance.

His vehicle was impounded and he was released, with a promise to appear in court on Jan. 27 in Kingston.

Click to play video: '2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say' 2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say
2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say – Oct 13, 2021
