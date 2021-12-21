South Frontenac, Ont. man arrested after fleeing police

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old South Frontenac, Ont., man is facing numerous charges after Ontario Provincial Police say he fled officers after being recognized as an unlicensed driver.

OPP say on Dec. 17 at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers noticed Vincent Kellar driving on Battersea Road. Police then tried to stop Kellar but he refused to and headed south, and police followed.

They say he then fled on foot and it wasn’t until local residents got involved that they finally caught him.

Kellar is facing charges including flight from an officer, dangerous operation, driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle with no licence plates and operating a vehicle without insurance.

His vehicle was impounded and he was released, with a promise to appear in court on Jan. 27 in Kingston.

