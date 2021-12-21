Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU clears Waterloo police officer after man’s face fractured during August arrest

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 1:29 pm
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. View image in full screen
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The province’s police watchdog has cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer of wrongdoing after a suspect’s orbital bone was broken during an August arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit said officers were initially sent to a domestic disturbance call on Aug. 23 at a home on East Street in Kitchener.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer of wrongdoing in July shooting in Kitchener

According to the report, a man was out on bail for assault charges but his mom was going to revoke his surety so he fled the house before officers arrived. The suspect was also said to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The SIU report says that an officer on patrol later spotted the suspect walking on Elgin Street. When the officer attempted to arrest the man, he punched the officer in the head and attempted to gouge out their eyes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The SIU says in response, the officer punched the man in the head and put him in a prone position to successfully arrest him.

Read more: 2 Waterloo police officers placed on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 protocols

The suspect was then taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a fracture to his left orbital bone.

SIU Director Joseph Martino decided the officer’s use of force was legally justified.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm' SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagSIU tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagPolice Watchdog tagEast Street Kitchener tagface punch tagfractured orbital bone tagSIU Waterloo REigonal POlice tagSIU Waterloo REigonal POlice officer cleared tagsuspect injury tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers