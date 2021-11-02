SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

2 Waterloo police officers placed on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 protocols

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 9:58 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Two Waterloo Regional Police officers have been placed on unpaid leave as they did not follow COVID-19 rules the service instituted last month, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Police did not provide specifics as to what the officers did but did say that those who are unvaccinated are required to produce a negative test every 48 hours and take part in an education session.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police announce new COVID-19 vaccine policy for members

The spokesperson said that 94 per cent of all officers are fully vaccinated which works out to 694 of the 743 members who are currently at work.

They also said that 94.5 per cent of civilian staff (or 347 of 367 employees) are also fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Those that become ill and are not vaccinated will be required to take sick time.

Read more: Kitchener hospital issuing suspension notices to unvaccinated staff

“If they are ill and forced to isolate due to exposure to COVID-19, vaccinated officers will receive administrative pay,” the spokesperson said in an email.

“Unvaccinated officers, however, who do not have an exemption, will need to use their sick days.”

