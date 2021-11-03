Menu

Crime

SIU clears Waterloo police officer of wrongdoing in July shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 5:17 pm
The province's police watchdog has cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer of any wrongdoing after he fired his gun at a pickup truck in Kitchener back in July.
The province’s police watchdog has cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer of any wrongdoing after he fired his gun at a pickup truck in Kitchener back in July. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The province’s police watchdog has cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer of any wrongdoing after he fired his gun at a pickup truck in Kitchener in July.

A release from the Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to Grovehill Crescent after someone reported seeing a suspicious pickup truck on the morning of July 6.

Read more: SIU investigating after Waterloo police officer fires at fleeing pickup truck

The SIU says officers arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m. where they found a man and a woman inside an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The SIU says they would not get out, and the man attempted to drive off directly at one of the officers.

The Dodge Ram allegedly drove back and forth, slamming into two police cruisers before it fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

One officer took out his gun and fired at the pickup as it was escaping the area.

Read more: 2 Waterloo police officers placed on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 protocols

Later that morning, police announced the truck had been found somewhere outside the region but its occupants were gone by then.

They say there has been no evidence thus far that either of the occupants of the vehicle was injured as a result.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

