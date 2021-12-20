Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on

Send this page to someone via email

Two months ago, before we heard anything about the Omicron variant there was a feeling of hope, that we were turning a corner. But that feeling of hope has turned into hopelessness for many.

Linda and Colin Myrholm go to the dog park a lot. It’s a break from the mundane the pandemic has created for the couple.

“You get used to being indoors or coming to the park,” Linda said.

"It's very muted, everything you do is very muted. You have to worry about the numbers, who has been vaccinated or not."

Colin said he has “not been doing too good.”

“It’s been a tough couple of years,” he added.

It doesn’t seem to be getting much easier. Vaccines gave many people hope the pandemic was turning a corner, but now many people feel apathetic.

Registered Psychologist Aimee Reimer said this uncertainty is causing a huge mental burden.

“We notice an increase in stress, we notice an increase in symptoms of anxiety because it’s thing after thing, that is out of our control, and that can often lead to symptoms of depression in people as well,” Reimer said.

Reimer said not being able to plan ahead is linked to anxiety.

She said there are ways to alleviate pressure: by being gentle with yourself and making space for those feelings.

“If there is some space to actually show some compassion with yourself and (acknowledge) that this a really difficult time.”

Another tip she suggests as the future is uncertain once again is to manage expectations.

This is some advice the Myrholms are taking while trying to get through the holidays.

“We have planned as far ahead as New Year’s Eve for dinner — that’s about the farthest range of plans we have,” Linda said.