Crime

Guelph man facing more charges following racist video posted to social media: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:32 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man is facing more charges after a video posted online showed someone making threats and racial slurs.

The video was recorded during a conversation between two people downtown on Dec. 12 and the threats were made towards someone not present, police said.

Read more: University of Guelph investigating report that student used homophobic slur on social media

In a news release on Dec. 15, police said they were made aware of the video and that a man had been charged with robbery and weapons offences.

A police spokesperson said those charges stem from a fight following the recording of a video.

“All complaints of this nature are reviewed by the Guelph Police Service’s hate crimes coordinator,” police said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Calls for action, changes after TDSB teacher wears blackface in class' Calls for action, changes after TDSB teacher wears blackface in class
Calls for action, changes after TDSB teacher wears blackface in class – Nov 1, 2021

On Monday, police announced that the man has now been charged with uttering a threat to cause death.

Read more: Update to Guelph’s official community plan to address gaps around systemic racism

He remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance to apply for bail on Tuesday.

“It is important to note that hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this case,” police said.

