Guelph man facing more charges following racist video posted to social media: police

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man is facing more charges after a video posted online showed someone making threats and racial slurs.

The video was recorded during a conversation between two people downtown on Dec. 12 and the threats were made towards someone not present, police said.

In a news release on Dec. 15, police said they were made aware of the video and that a man had been charged with robbery and weapons offences.

A police spokesperson said those charges stem from a fight following the recording of a video.

“All complaints of this nature are reviewed by the Guelph Police Service’s hate crimes coordinator,” police said in a news release.

On Monday, police announced that the man has now been charged with uttering a threat to cause death.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance to apply for bail on Tuesday.

“It is important to note that hate and/or bias has been recognized by police as a contributing factor in this case,” police said.