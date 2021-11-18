Update to Guelph’s official community plan to address gaps around systemic racism

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is hitting the edit button on its official community plan to cover off any gaps related to addressing the elimination of systemic racism.

The plan, which acts as a guide for the municipal government and community organizations when it comes to decision making, was first introduced in 2019 following 18 months of conversations, observations, research and writing.

On Thursday, the city announced the community plan is getting an update.

“The community plan is a living document and was always intended to evolve and change as the community grows,” said Sara Sayyed, the city’s senior advisor on equity, anti-racism and Indigenous relations.

Story continues below advertisement

“In revisiting the plan, our goal is to address the significant omission of any direction related to systemic racism.”

The update comes after conversations with community members, leaders and groups from across the city.

But the city now is asking all residents to join the conversation and share their thoughts on the issue through a webpage that has been launched.

“We know that eliminating systemic racism and turning what we’ve learned from the community into new policy and action won’t be easy goals to achieve, but it’s an aspiration we need to reach for and push to achieve,” Sayyed said.

“We need people to look at the draft of the new section and add their thoughts.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need people to look at the draft of the new section and add their thoughts."

Marva Wisdom is a well-known local advocate for the Black community and was also involved in the first version of the community plan. She said they have been listening to many voices over the last year and a half, but more voices need to be heard.

4:14 The Black Experience Project reveals racism and discrimination within the Black community based on the color of one’s skin The Black Experience Project reveals racism and discrimination within the Black community based on the color of one’s skin – Aug 5, 2017

“Often those with lived experience of systemic racism are not afforded the space to impart their experience and knowledge toward its mitigation and, we expect, its elimination,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why we’re here, reaching out more broadly to the community so that we can support and amplify these voices and make sure that we’re getting this right.”

Residents can provide their input online until Dec. 5.

The next step is to create an action plan with specific strategies and actions to tackle systemic racism and barriers to inclusion from Guelph’s institutions, policies and governance structures, the city said.

More information can be found on the city’s website.