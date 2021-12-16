Menu

Canada

University of Guelph investigating report that student used homophobic slur on social media

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 4:23 pm
The University of Guelph says it is investigating homophobic slurs reportedly made by a student on social media. View image in full screen
The University of Guelph says it is investigating homophobic slurs reportedly made by a student on social media. File / Global News

The University of Guelph says it is investigating a report made by a popular American comedian and YouTuber that an engineering student made a homophobic slur on social media.

Chris Klemens, who has nearly 1.3 million YouTube followers, reached out to the university on Wednesday night with a series of tweets.

Read more: Former pro goalie calls on parents to shut out homophobic language in locker rooms

In the tweets, Klemens accused the student of using the slur in private messages towards a friend. The comedian explained that his friend posted screenshots of the conversation publicly.

Klemens then began conversing with the student in question in the comment section and warned that he would be sending the screenshots to the head of the school’s engineering department.

Story continues below advertisement

The university responded later that evening with its own tweet.

“We are disheartened by this notification,” the university tweeted. “UofG is an inclusive community that welcomes all. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

Trending Stories

Klemens then responded on Thursday afternoon by saying, “thank you for taking care of this.”

Click to play video: 'Homophobia, transphobia, intersexphobia and biphobia awareness' Homophobia, transphobia, intersexphobia and biphobia awareness
Homophobia, transphobia, intersexphobia and biphobia awareness – May 17, 2021

In a statement on Thursday, the university described the statement allegedly made by the student as troubling and hurtful.

Read more: New Pride crosswalk vandalized with ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ in Stratford, Ont

The associate vice-president of diversity and human rights Indira Naidoo-Harris said the university is committed to creating safe, respectful and supportive environments.

Story continues below advertisement

“We remain firm in our efforts to combat acts of hatred and discrimination that occur within our midst,” she said.

“The university takes all acts of hate seriously and is currently looking into this matter to determine next steps.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
