Entertainment

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler reportedly stabbed at LA music festival

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 19, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Astroworld concert crush: Lawsuits representing over 200 injured victims filed, attorneys say' Astroworld concert crush: Lawsuits representing over 200 injured victims filed, attorneys say
WATCH: Astroworld concert crush - Lawsuits representing over 200 injured victims filed, attorneys say – Nov 12, 2021

A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.

Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

Trending Stories

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organizers did not give a reason.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Authorities did not identify him. Los Angeles police said on Twitter that the department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
