Fire

Winnipeg house fire claims lives of three pets

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 4:36 pm
A house fire in Winnipeg claimed the lives of three pets early Saturday and left a number of people looking for a new place to live, say fire officials.
A house fire in Winnipeg claimed the lives of three pets early Saturday and left a number of people looking for a new place to live, say fire officials. William Ludwick / Global News

A house fire in Winnipeg claimed the lives of three pets early Saturday and left a number of people looking for a new place to live.

The city says crews were sent to the 300 block of Victor Street shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, the city says smoke and flames were coming from the two and a half storey home.

A house fire in Winnipeg claimed the lives of three pets early Saturday and left a number of people looking for a new place to live, say fire officials.
A house fire in Winnipeg claimed the lives of three pets early Saturday and left a number of people looking for a new place to live, say fire officials. William Ludwick / Global News

Firefighters were rotated in and out due to the cold weather but had the fire under control by about 1:40 a.m.

The people living in the house had already evacuated by the time crews arrived, however, the city says two dogs and a cat perished in the blaze.

Read more: Fire crews fight blaze in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning

The city’s Emergency Social Services was also called in to help the former residents find somewhere to stay temporarily.

The preliminary investigation suggests the fire was started accidentally by unattended cooking.

The city says damage estimates aren’t yet available, however, the home sustained “significant” smoke, fire and water damage.

