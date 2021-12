Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire on Burrows Ave. on Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews arrived at the fire in a commercial building on the 800 block of Burrows at 6:06 a.m.

There’s no word on any injuries.

More details are expected to be released later Tuesday.