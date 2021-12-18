Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$70M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Brampton, Ont.

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 3:04 pm
A file image of a Lotto Max display. View image in full screen
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is calling on all players in Peel region, Toronto and Ottawa to check their Lotto Max tickets as a number of winning tickets were sold in the province.

According to a statement issued by OLG Saturday, Friday night’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Brampton.

Read more: 3 Toronto-area friends win Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $21 million

A few other winning tickets were sold in Ontario for the Dec. 17 draw as well.

Two of the ‘Maxmillion’ prizes, each worth $1 million, were purchased in Ottawa and Toronto respectively, the statement read.

Trending Stories

Another two tickets, as part of the ‘Lotto Max second prize’ draw, were sold in Mississauga and Toronto – each worth $250,582.40, the release added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 29-year-old Toronto lottery winner kept $35M win secret amid disbelief

The OLG said the next Lotto Max jackpot of $18 million will be drawn on Dec. 21.

According to the corporation, Lotto Max players in this province have won more than $6.5 billion since 2019, including 88 jackpot wins and 721 ‘Maxmillion’ prizes.

Click to play video: 'Lotto Max $70 Million Jackpot ticket bought in Burnaby' Lotto Max $70 Million Jackpot ticket bought in Burnaby
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagToronto tagMississauga tagOttawa tagBrampton tagLottery tagLotto Max tagOlg tagLottery win tagLotto tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tag70 million dollars tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers