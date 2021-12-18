$70M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Brampton, Ont.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is calling on all players in Peel region, Toronto and Ottawa to check their Lotto Max tickets as a number of winning tickets were sold in the province.
According to a statement issued by OLG Saturday, Friday night’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Brampton.
A few other winning tickets were sold in Ontario for the Dec. 17 draw as well.
Two of the ‘Maxmillion’ prizes, each worth $1 million, were purchased in Ottawa and Toronto respectively, the statement read.
Another two tickets, as part of the ‘Lotto Max second prize’ draw, were sold in Mississauga and Toronto – each worth $250,582.40, the release added.
The OLG said the next Lotto Max jackpot of $18 million will be drawn on Dec. 21.
According to the corporation, Lotto Max players in this province have won more than $6.5 billion since 2019, including 88 jackpot wins and 721 ‘Maxmillion’ prizes.
