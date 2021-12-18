Burnaby instrument drive seeks donations to give kids the gift of music

Send this page to someone via email

Have an unused guitar, trumpet or drums collecting dust in your closet? The City of Burnaby wants it.

Burnaby is running its inaugural instrument drive on Saturday as a part of its new Harmony for All program.

The initiative seeks to provide instruments and musical instruction to Burnaby residents free of cost.

The program is the brainchild of Burnaby councillor and former front man of the punk rock group D.O.A., Joe Keithley.

“Expressing yourself through music is one of life’s greatest joys, but the financial cost of renting an instrument and paying for lessons puts music out of reach for too many people,” Keithley said.

“Harmony for All will ensure that all Burnaby residents have the opportunity to explore their musical talents. Learning music is a wonderful way for our kids to connect, make friends and overcome cultural barriers.”

Keithley organized a previous instrument drive in 2019.

Keithley and Burnaby firefighters will be in the parking lot at Burnaby City Hall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., collecting instruments.

They’re looking for items that have been gently used and are in working condition. Donors will get a tax receipt.

Those instruments will form a pool that can be lent out to underserved Burnaby kids in the first phase of the Harmony for All program, launching in spring 2022.

The city says future phases of the program will include low or no-cost music programs for anyone who can’t afford lessons.