Les Grands Ballets cancels weekend performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ due to COVID-19

Les Grands Ballets has been forced to cancel the Dec. 17, 18 and 19 performances of The Nutcracker, Clara’s Journey, scheduled at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

The company made the announcement Friday afternoon amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the province and among its production crew, forcing the business to cancel ballet performances in compliance with public health requirements. The remaining performances will be postponed until further notice.

The company has seven active instances of COVID-19.

“I’m sorry to all the children I knew were eager to discover The Nutcracker for the first time and the families who were enthusiastic about rediscovering this great classic! My priority, however, remains the health and safety of the members of the production: I am relieved that the cases listed do not present any serious symptoms and I wish them all a speedy recovery. I am optimistic that we will have the pleasure of reconnecting with the public from December 22 with the new indoor distancing measures” the statement reads.

All of the artists and workers who contributed to the creation of this special edition of The Nutcracker will be compensated in accordance with the agreements in place, and all of the ticket holders for the Dec. 17, 18 and 19 performances of The Nutcracker, Clara’s Journey will be reimbursed.

For any questions, the public is invited to contact the Place des Arts team directly at 514 842-2112 or via info@placedesarts.com.

