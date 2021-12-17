Menu

Canada

A woman from Quebec must serve at least 13 years in prison for the murder of her stepdaughter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 6:02 pm
Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

A Superior Court judge has sentenced a Granby Quebec woman, convicted of murdering her seven-year-old stepdaughter to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

During her trial, the stepmother admitted to having wrapped the girl in multiple layers of adhesive tape on April 29, 2019, which prosecutors argued caused the girl’s death. The case shocked the province and led to an inquiry into the failings of Quebec’s child welfare services.

Read more: Quebec police say 2 girls killed by father in murder-suicide

Quebec prosecutors argued at a sentencing hearing on Friday in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, that the woman should spend between 15 and 18 years in prison before she is eligible to apply for parole.

The 38-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her other children, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder on Dec. 9. The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, but parole eligibility can be set anywhere between 10 and 25 years by the judge.

Read more: Montreal hospital says a healthy newborn baby has died from COVID-19

Defense lawyer Alexandre Biron asked the judge to let his client apply for parole after ten years in prison, arguing that she presented no risk of reoffending, felt remorse and took responsibility for her actions.

On Monday, the girl’s father pleaded guilty to a charge of forcible confinement for his role in her death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
