Health

Montreal hospital says a healthy newborn baby has died from COVID-19

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says ‘we mustn’t dismiss’ Omicron in terms of case severity' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says ‘we mustn’t dismiss’ Omicron in terms of case severity
Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that while the known cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been mostly mild or asymptomatic in Canada, most of the cases are among younger people and cases have not spread into higher risk groups. However, she said officials have seen the "full spectrum of illness," including hospitalizations in the U.K., for example, and therefore "we mustn't dismiss" the variant "lightly."

Montreal’s CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital announced on Friday the death of a newborn following complications linked to COVID-19.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the hospital said the infant, who was born healthy, had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec sets new daily record with 3,768 cases, active total skyrockets

The baby, who died on Dec. 16, was under two months old.

The hospital extended its condolences to the parents and loved ones.

Hospital authorities say infants are more at risk of experiencing complications related to COVID-19, and following measures to curb the transmission of the virus is of outmost importance. They say those include reducing contacts, wearing a face mask, washing hands, keeping a two-metre distance and getting vaccinated.

Read more: Quebec to ban high-risk activities, reduce store capacities as COVID-19 cases surge

Due to privacy concerns, the hospital said it would not be releasing any further details.

The death comes as Quebec is reporting a surge in COVID-19 infections, with new restrictions coming into effect on Monday.

