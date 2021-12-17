Montreal hospital says a healthy newborn baby has died from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital announced on Friday the death of a newborn following complications linked to COVID-19.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the hospital said the infant, who was born healthy, had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

The baby, who died on Dec. 16, was under two months old.

The hospital extended its condolences to the parents and loved ones.

Hospital authorities say infants are more at risk of experiencing complications related to COVID-19, and following measures to curb the transmission of the virus is of outmost importance. They say those include reducing contacts, wearing a face mask, washing hands, keeping a two-metre distance and getting vaccinated.

Due to privacy concerns, the hospital said it would not be releasing any further details.

The death comes as Quebec is reporting a surge in COVID-19 infections, with new restrictions coming into effect on Monday.