Crime

Police investigate after bodies of adult, 2 children found in Gatineau, Que., home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 9:45 am
Gatineau police are investigating the discovery of three bodies, two of children, in Aylmer on Wednesday. File photo. View image in full screen
Gatineau police are investigating the discovery of three bodies, two of children, in Aylmer on Wednesday. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Gatineau police say they are investigating the discovery of three bodies in a home after being called to check on the occupants.

Two children and an adult were found in a home in the western Quebec city’s Aylmer district.

Police have not elaborated on the relationship between the people found in the home and say in a statement they made the discovery while conducting a wellness check at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

All three deaths were confirmed at the scene, and police are calling them suspicious.

They say they are trying to determine the circumstances and cause of death for the three people.

On Wednesday, police created a large security perimeter and dispatched forensic teams to collect evidence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
