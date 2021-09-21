Menu

Crime

Passing cyclist discovers human remains in Smiths Falls, Ont.: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 11:34 am
OPP and Smiths Falls police will be on-scene on William Street West on Tuesday after the discovery of human remains in the area. View image in full screen
OPP and Smiths Falls police will be on-scene on William Street West on Tuesday after the discovery of human remains in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are asking the public to avoid a wooded area on William Street West after human remains were discovered on Monday afternoon.

The Smiths Falls Police Service said a passing cyclist in the area made the discovery shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, but police said in a brief statement Tuesday that the investigation “may be linked to a missing person report” from this past July.

Residents have been told to expect a “heavy police presence” in the area as OPP and the coroner’s office search the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution if driving by the site.

