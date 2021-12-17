Phase 2 parking ban to be implemented in Edmonton Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A Phase 2 parking ban will come into effect at 7 a.m. Monday.

The ban means people won’t be allowed to park their vehicles on residential roads, industrial area roads or in residential alleyways in Edmonton until the roads have been cleared.

Drivers can park on any road that has already been cleared as long as parking is normally allowed. The city also encourages people to talk to their neighbours and park in extra spaces they may have.

The Phase 2 ban comes after a Phase 1 parking ban came into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday following overnight snowfall.

The city had to extend the Phase 1 ban Thursday because not enough people moved their vehicles off the roadways in order for snow-clearing crews to do their work.

“Crews are nearly complete with the Phase 1 parking ban routes and are estimated to finish on Monday morning and then they will be entering residential areas,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services.

“We remind residents that it takes a community effort to deliver on effective snow clearing. Please help our crews out and do not park on roads so the equipment can get through.”

This is the second Phase 2 parking ban to come into effect in Edmonton this season. The city will be enforcing the ban this time around, while last time education was the focus.

Vehicles could be ticketed and towed if they are parked on residential roads when crews come to clear the streets.

The city has a map on its website that shows where crews are operating and which streets have already been cleared.

Signage will also go up at the entrances to communities, which will signal that crews are coming. The city said when signage goes up, or when your neighbourhood is listed online as “in progress,” crews will be coming to the area within 72 hours.

The city anticipates the Phase 2 road clearing will take four to five weeks, because crews will be taking the snowpack down to bare pavement. Individual communities should only be affected for 72 hours at a time.

Road crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the Phase 2 ban.