B.C weather: Warnings, watches and statements for snow, cold issued across the province

Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings, statements and watches for British Columbia.

In the northern sections of the province, extreme cold warnings are in place for Dease Lake, the North Coast and the Peace River region.

For the North Coast and inland sections, strong outflow winds, combined with cold air, will generate wind chill values near -20 C near Terrace and Kitimat through Friday.

For the Peace River region, a cold arctic air mass has settled over northeast B.C., and temperatures near -26 C are expected. Further, northwest winds have resulted in windchill values near -40 C.

“Conditions are expected to moderate by this afternoon as winds weaken,” said Environment Canada. “However, wind chill values near -40 C will return tonight into Friday morning.”

Meanwhile, winter storm watches are in effect for the Central Coast and Bulkley Valley regions.

Those areas are expected to see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, along with wind chill values near -20 C for the North Coast, along with blowing snow.

“A strong Pacific frontal system, combined with the cold airmass over northern and central B.C., will give heavy snow starting late Friday,” said Environment Canada.

“Snow, heavy at times, will persist Friday night and taper off during the day on Saturday. Winter storm warning or snowfall warning may be issued as the event draws closer.”

And special weather statements for heavy snow, courtesy of that strong Pacific frontal system, were issued for the following regions:

Williston

Stuart – Nechako

Prince George

McGregor

Cariboo

Yellowhead

North Columbia

Shuswap

West Columbia

East Columbia

Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake

The snow is expected to be heavy at times and will persist until Saturday night before tapering off Sunday.

A large section of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Interior, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, is also included in the special weather statement. Potential snowfall along that portion could see 20-40 cm.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” said Environment Canada.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”

For the South Coast, special weather statements were issued for the Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Higher terrain in those regions could see potential snowfall, up to 5 cm, starting Friday night and into Saturday morning.

“Temperatures will be cold enough to keep snow levels around 200 to 300 metres,” said Environment Canada. “As a result, precipitation will initially start as snow over higher elevations.

“Some snowfall accumulations of up to five cm is possible over higher terrain before warmer air pushes in on Saturday and allows the snow over higher terrain to change to rain.”

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

