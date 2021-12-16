Menu

Canada

Glass reportedly falls from CN Tower as Toronto hit with strong winds

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 2:33 pm
Workers are seen in the CN Tower elevator shaft on Thursday. View image in full screen
Workers are seen in the CN Tower elevator shaft on Thursday. Global News

Glass reportedly fell from the CN Tower on Thursday, prompting the closure of the popular attraction and the surrounding area.

Toronto police said they received a report of falling glass in the area of Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police told Global News around one hour later that it was believed glass had fallen from the CN Tower, but that wasn’t yet confirmed.

Read more: Strong winds for Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, special weather statement warns

Three large pieces of glass had fallen, police said. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the CN Tower later said the attraction and the area around the tower have been temporarily closed due to the report of falling debris.

“Our team has now confirmed that one glass panel of our elevator shaft was damaged due to the extreme winds,” the spokesperson added.

“We are still investigating the cause, and it is currently being repaired. We are working with local authorities and monitoring the situation and conditions at and around our property closely.”

The spokesperson said updates as to when everything will reopen will be posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has now issued a wind warning for much of the Greater Toronto Area, replacing a special weather statement that had been issued for those areas on Wednesday.

The advisory warns of strong gusts up to 90 km/h through the afternoon into the evening.

The area around the CN Tower was closed. View image in full screen
The area around the CN Tower was closed. Global News
