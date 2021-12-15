Strong winds for Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, special weather statement warns

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of strong winds on Thursday.

The weather agency said southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h will develop during the afternoon.

The strong gusts are expected to continue into the evening hours before weakening overnight.

“These high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said.

“Local power outages are also possible.”

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is forecasting warm temperatures Thursday, ranging from 12 C to 15 C across the GTA.

Story continues below advertisement

He said sustained winds in Toronto will be anywhere from 40 to 50 km/h, with gusts possibly stronger than 80 km/h.

1:57 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast December 15, 2021 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast December 15, 2021