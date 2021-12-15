Menu

Weather

Strong winds for Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, special weather statement warns

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 9:23 pm
Temperatures are expected to be unusually warm Thursday. View image in full screen
Temperatures are expected to be unusually warm Thursday. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of strong winds on Thursday.

The weather agency said southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h will develop during the afternoon.

The strong gusts are expected to continue into the evening hours before weakening overnight.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

“These high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said.

“Local power outages are also possible.”

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is forecasting warm temperatures Thursday, ranging from 12 C to 15 C across the GTA.

He said sustained winds in Toronto will be anywhere from 40 to 50 km/h, with gusts possibly stronger than 80 km/h.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast December 15, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast December 15, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast December 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
