Crime

Police called to Waterloo school after boy allegedly brought BB gun to class

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 11:47 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

For the second time this week, Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a school in the area after a student had brought a BB gun to school.

On Tuesday, police were called to an elementary school in Waterloo at around 4 p.m. after it was reported that a boy had brought a gun to class earlier in the day.

Police say an investigation on Wednesday found that a boy at Lester B. Pearson Public School had brought a BB gun to school with him to show it off to other students.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teen arrested after gun pulled during fight at Elmira high school

They say several other students handled the gun but no shots were fired during the incident.

Police say no charges will be laid as a result of the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate threatening graffiti found in Cambridge high school

On Monday, police had arrested a teen in Elmira after he allegedly pulled out a BB gun during a fight at Elmira District Secondary School.

The teen was charged with several weapons-related offences.

