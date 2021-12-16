Police called to Waterloo school after boy allegedly brought BB gun to class

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a school in the area after a student had brought a BB gun to school.

On Tuesday, police were called to an elementary school in Waterloo at around 4 p.m. after it was reported that a boy had brought a gun to class earlier in the day.

Police say an investigation on Wednesday found that a boy at Lester B. Pearson Public School had brought a BB gun to school with him to show it off to other students.

They say several other students handled the gun but no shots were fired during the incident.

Police say no charges will be laid as a result of the incident.

On Monday, police had arrested a teen in Elmira after he allegedly pulled out a BB gun during a fight at Elmira District Secondary School.

The teen was charged with several weapons-related offences.