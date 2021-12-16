Demand outpacing capacity for COVID-19 boosters: MLHU

Don’t be surprised if appointments for COVID-19 vaccine third doses aren’t immediately available, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford announced that all eligible adults in Ontario can book COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday while some settings like pharmacies can start offering walk-in boosters to anyone 18 and older as of Friday.

Initially, it was anticipated that eligibility for third doses would be expanded to those 18 and older beginning Jan. 4, 2022. Those 50 and older only became eligible to book their booster shot this week.

“With the approaching Omicron wave that’s already here and is only going to grow, we really need to focus vaccination for those over the age of 50 who are most likely to end up in hospital,” the MLHU’s acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers told Global News after the province’s announcement.

“For those who are between 18 and 49, yes, you’ll be eligible on Monday. However, you may find many of those appointments are taken up by those over the age of 50, which is exactly what we need to protect our health system.”

Summers is encouraging anyone 50 and older to book an appointment between now and Sunday night. When asked about appointment availability, he said he would not be surprised if those booking at the health unit’s mass vaccination sites can’t find a slot until the new year.

“There is, unfortunately, because of the pace at which this is coming down the line, only so much capacity that (we) as a health unit can do. But again, that’s a challenge across the province right now. We continue to try out as many appointments as we can,” he said.

“I would also remind people, call your family doc, see if they’re vaccinating, and call your local pharmacy as well.”

The health unit is expanding capacity “as much as we can,” with the Earl Nichols mass vaccination location in London reopening in January and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges and Agriplex in London working to expand operations but Summers is hoping to temper expectations.

Outside of vaccine, demand for COVID-19 testing is also outpacing capacity at London’s Carling Heights assessment centre, bookings are only available up to five days in advance and there were no available slots as of 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

The health unit does not oversee testing, but Summers said he has heard that Ontario Health, which “oversees things like testing capacity through our partners at London Health Sciences Centre,” is working to expand capacity.

On Wednesday, the province also announced it would be distributing free rapid tests to residents in certain high-traffic public settings.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there were no locations listed for London. The province has said that “additional pop-ups, including participating LCBO locations, will be added upon confirmation by individual locations with the website updated weekly. No appointment will be required.”

