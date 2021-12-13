Middlesex-London Health Unit to increase COVID-19 vaccination capacity in January

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is increasing capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations in January as residents 50 and older are eligible for a third dose as of Monday.

Local health officials have announced plans to reopen a vaccination clinic at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre next month. The facility, which stopped operating in early September, will begin offering vaccines starting on Jan. 6, 2022. The centre will operate Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health unit will also be increasing the number of days its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre will be operating. Starting Jan. 4, the clinic location in Mount Brydges will provide doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The province announced on Friday that all Ontarians over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 4.

“Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine remains high, so with the expanded booster dose eligibility the province announced late last week and with children under the age of 12 soon being able to receive their second dose, the need for more clinic capacity was clear,” said acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers.

“Our primary goal is doing all we can to ensure the population of London and Middlesex County has the best possible protection against COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant.”

