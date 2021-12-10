MLHU on track to expand COVID booster eligibility to 18+ on Jan. 4

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it plans to follow suit after Ontario announced on Friday that it would be expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots early next year.

Starting Jan. 4, those 18 and up will be eligible for a booster shot, provided it’s been at least six months since their second dose.

While the MLHU operates on a vaccine appointment booking system that’s separate from the province’s, it still plans to expand eligibility on the same day.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers says it’s hard to predict how high the demand will be come Jan. 4, but says the MLHU has “substantial capacity” in its mass vaccination clinics with additional space also available through mobile clinics.

“We’ll certainly be looking at increasing capacity beyond what we have here in December. We’ll provide additional updates over the next couple of weeks on exactly what our plans for January will be,” Summers added.

“I encourage people to always remember that pharmacies are also participating heavily in the rollout of booster doses as we head into 2022.”

Another increase in demand is expected to arrive on Monday, when booster dose bookings open for those aged 50-plus.

Once appointments for that age group open up, those who qualify will be able to book a shot online through the MLHU’s appointment system or over the phone at 226-289-3560.

Appointments can also be booked directly through participating pharmacies and a pop-up clinic at CF Masonville Place will be allowing walk-ins for those seeking a first, second or third dose.

The pop-up clinic lasts until Dec. 31 and operates 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

